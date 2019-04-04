Barrett was claimed off waivers by the Yankees on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Barrett will head to New York after failing to break camp with the Pirates. The 27-year-old owns a career 4.05 ERA and 8.5 K/9 across parts of three big-league seasons (93.1 innings) and should occupy a middle-relief role with the Yankees.

More News
Our Latest Stories