Barrett was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Wednesday's loss to the Mariners.

Barrett entered for mop-up duty Wednesday and proceeded to give up five runs on five hits and two walks over two innings. The 27-year-old will return to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he has a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB across 12 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories