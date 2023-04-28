Bauers has been added to the Yankees' taxi squad, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

He will be added to the active roster if Aaron Judge (hip) needs to miss time. Bauers has earned a potential look by batting .319/.460/.812 with nine home runs over his first 21 games with SWB. He hasn't appeared in the majors since 2021 and has just a career .655 OPS at the big-league level, but Bauers could get a good amount of run in the outfield with Judge banged up and the Yankees seeking more production in left field.