Bauers went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, a walk and two RBI in Monday's 10-4 win over the Mariners.

Bauers had fallen out of favor after going 1-for-22 with a 38.5 percent strikeout rate over his prior 10 games heading into Monday, but he may have gotten himself back in manager Aaron Boone's good graces after turning in a season-best performance in the series opener in Seattle. Though Bauers could get a start at the expense of either Isiah Kiner-Falefa or Willie Calhoun the next time the Yankees face a right-hander, none of the three players may have a path to steady playing time a week from now. Both Josh Donaldson (hamstring) and Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) could return from the 10-day injured list for this weekend's series with the Dodgers to fill the two holes in New York's regular lineup.