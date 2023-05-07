Bauers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Rays are "starting" a right-hander (Javy Guerra) for the series finale, but he's expected to work only an inning or two before giving way to left-hander Josh Fleming, who will cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen. As a result, the lefty-hitting Bauers looks to be out of the lineup mainly for matchup-related reasons, as he had previously started in each of the previous three games when the Yankees opposed right-handed pitchers.