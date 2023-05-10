Bauers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

After going 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 10-5 win, the lefty-hitting Bauers will retreat to the bench for the series finale while the Athletics bring southpaw Kyle Muller to the hill. Even with Aaron Judge (hip) returning to action Tuesday, the Yankees could still have a regular role available for Bauers in the corner outfield or at designated hitter against right-handed pitching if he can continue to swing a hot bat. Bauers, Oswaldo Cabrera, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Willie Calhoun and Aaron Hicks (hip) are all in the mix for two spots in the Yankees' lineup.