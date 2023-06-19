Bauers went 3-for-7 with two doubles, a walk, a stolen base and two runs across both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

The Yankees managed just three total runs in the twin bill, with Bauers scoring two of them from the leadoff spot. The veteran collected a pair of doubles in Game 1 and added a single, a walk and a theft in the nightcap. Bauers has hit atop the order in each of his past five games and has collected at least one hit in each of those contests, going 6-for-20 (.300) with three doubles, three runs and three RBI. All five games have been against a right-hander starter, so it remains to be seen if the left-handed Bauers will bat in a different spot against southpaws.