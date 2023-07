Bauers (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Sunday and is starting in right field and batting leadoff against the Royals.

Bauers has been on the shelf since July 6 with a left rotator cuff inflammation, but he's back with the Yankees after a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 27-year-old went 7-for-9 with two doubles and two homers during the assignment and has a .782 OPS for New York this season.