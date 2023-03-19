site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Jake Bauers: Sent to minor-league camp
RotoWire Staff
Mar 19, 2023
5:17 pm ET
Bauers was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday.
Bauers finished the 2022 campaign in the minors with New York and re-signed in December as a non-roster invitee. He had a .758 OPS for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will be back with the affiliate to open this season.
