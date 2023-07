Bauers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

After coming off the injured list Sunday, Bauers served as the Yankees' leadoff man in his first two games back in action, going 1-for-8 with a run and a walk. With left-hander Jose Quintana on the hill for the Mets on Wednesday, the lefty-hitting Bauers will retreat to the bench and cede the leadoff spot to Isiah Kiner-Falefa.