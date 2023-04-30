Bauers (knee) said Sunday that he's still waiting for the results of the MRI he underwent on Saturday, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Bauers was removed early from Saturday's loss to Texas after making a spectacular catch in left field. The outfielder's knee is wrapped, and he noted that he's still dealing with lots of swelling. Bauers won't be included in the lineup for Sunday's series finale and isn't likely available off the bench, but how long he'll be out will be largely determined by the results of the imaging.