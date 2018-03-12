Cave was designated for assignment Monday.

Cave was removed from the roster to make room for new signing Neil Walker. The 25-year-old had a solid showing in 72 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last year, putting up a .324/.367/.554 line with 15 home runs, but he was unlikely to be anything other than organizational depth for the Yankees this season.

