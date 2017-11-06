Yankees' Jake Cave: Placed on 40-man roster
Cave was added to the 40-man roster Monday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
Over 71 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2017, Cave hit .324/.367/.554 with 15 home runs. It remains to be seen where Cave will open the 2018 season, but he could certainly make a case to play for the big club if he continues to demonstrate this high level of play.
