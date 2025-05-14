Cousins (forearm) said May 6 that he's hopeful to return from the 60-day injured list in early-to-mid June, MLB.com reports.

Cousins is eligible for activation May 26, but he looks like he'll need another week or two beyond that before making his 2025 debut with the Yankees. The 30-year-old reliever is on the mend from a right forearm strain but took a major step forward in the recovery process earlier this month, when he faced hitters in live batting practice. He could soon be ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment.