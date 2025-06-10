The Yankees paused Cousins' (forearm/pectoral) rehab assignment Tuesday due to an elbow issue, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The team is still waiting for the results of an MRI that Cousins received Tuesday, but there's a chance he may need to spend some more time on the injured list. The 30-year-old reliever has been on the shelf all year due to a forearm strain followed by a pectoral injury, though he was cleared to begin playing in minor-league games last week.