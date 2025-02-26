Cousins (forearm) will resume a throwing program Monday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Cousins reported to camp earlier this month with a right forearm strain but got his arm re-imaged recently and the results were "really good," the pitcher said Wednesday, adding that he's "ready to go." The reliever will have been shut down for nearly five weeks and will not be ready for Opening Day, but the hope is he will not have to miss much time.