The Yankees recalled Cousins from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

After right-handed reliever Yoendrys Gomez worked two innings in Wednesday's 12-2 loss to the Mets, the Yankees will move him off the 26-man active roster for a fresh bullpen arm in Cousins. The 29-year-old has previously made two relief appearances for the Yankees but has otherwise spent the entire 2024 campaign at Triple-A, covering six innings while giving up two earned runs and striking out eight batters.