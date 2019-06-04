Yankees' Jake Sanford: Picked by Yankees with 105th pick

The Yankees have selected Sanford with the No. 105 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Sanford is from Nova Scotia and ended up at Western Kentucky, but was not recruited at all out of high school. However, he has big power and bat speed and can crush the ball out from foul pole to foul pole. He also happens to be a decent runner, so there is some pretty sneaky upside here. Defensively, he probably fits best in right field.