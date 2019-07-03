Paxton allowed one earned run on eight hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings Tuesday against the Mets. He did not factor into the decision.

Paxton surrendered just a solo home run to J.D. Davis across his six innings of work, only his second quality start in seven chances since coming off the injured list on May 29. Despite the outing being positive overall, Paxton was uncharacteristically unable to generate much deception with his pitches, recording just 12 swinging strikes on 103 total pitches. He'll have one more chance to put it all together prior to the All-Star break, drawing the start Sunday at the Rays.