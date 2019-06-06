Yankees' James Paxton: Allows three earned in 4.2 frames
Paxton lasted 4.2 innings against the Blue Jays on Wednesday and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.
Paxton threw a first-pitch strike to 18 of the 21 batters he faced Wednesday but struggled to put hitters away. The 30-year-old was limited to 66 pitches in his previous start fresh off the injured list, and he upped his pitch count to 83 versus the Blue Jays. The lefty has a 3.11 ERA and 1.17 WHIP through nine starts and should face the Mets on Monday.
