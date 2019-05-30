Paxton threw four shutout innings with no hits and two walks allowed while striking out seven in a no-decision against the Padres on Wednesday.

Making his first start in his return from a knee injury, the Yankees held Paxton to only 66 pitches, which was a real shame because he didn't allow a hit through four frames. He also finished three outs shy of capturing the win. Still, it's great to see Paxton back and clearly, he's completely healthy, as he induced 17 swinging strikes. Overall, Paxton is 3-2 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 41.2 innings this season. His next start is scheduled for Tuesday at the Blue Jays.