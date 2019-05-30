Yankees' James Paxton: Allows zero hits in four innings
Paxton threw four shutout innings with no hits and two walks allowed while striking out seven in a no-decision against the Padres on Wednesday.
Making his first start in his return from a knee injury, the Yankees held Paxton to only 66 pitches, which was a real shame because he didn't allow a hit through four frames. He also finished three outs shy of capturing the win. Still, it's great to see Paxton back and clearly, he's completely healthy, as he induced 17 swinging strikes. Overall, Paxton is 3-2 with a 2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 41.2 innings this season. His next start is scheduled for Tuesday at the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Officially back from IL•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Lighter workload coming Wednesday•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Cleared to return•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Knee feeling better•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Could rejoin rotation Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.