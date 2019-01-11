Yankees' James Paxton: Avoids drama on deadline day
Paxton signed a one-year contract with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
Paxton is the newest addition to New York's starting rotation, coming to the Yankees from Seattle in a mid-November trade. He's expected to slot in near the front end of the rotation to begin the 2019 season after posting a 3.76 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 208:42 K:BB over 160.1 frames last year with the Mariners.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...