Paxton signed a one-year contract with the Yankees on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

Paxton is the newest addition to New York's starting rotation, coming to the Yankees from Seattle in a mid-November trade. He's expected to slot in near the front end of the rotation to begin the 2019 season after posting a 3.76 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 208:42 K:BB over 160.1 frames last year with the Mariners.

