Yankees' James Paxton: Bullpen set for Tuesday
Paxton (knee) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Paxton has experienced no issues with his bothersome left knee since resuming throwing over the weekend, clearing the way for him to progress to mound work Tuesday. General manager Brian Cashman previously suggested that Paxton wouldn't spend more than three weeks on the shelf, and given the southpaw's progress thus far, he appears to be on track for that timetable, barring setbacks.
More News
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Playing catch Friday•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: May miss up to three weeks•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Won't throw for several days•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: On IL with knee inflammation•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Not expecting long-term absence•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Lifted with knee soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Most added; prospects
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we talk about the mazing run of Hyun-Jin Ryu, some interesting...
-
Are these 12 SP surprises legit?
Praying that waiver find of yours is legit? Scott White breaks down 12 of the most surprising...
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start