Paxton (knee) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Paxton has experienced no issues with his bothersome left knee since resuming throwing over the weekend, clearing the way for him to progress to mound work Tuesday. General manager Brian Cashman previously suggested that Paxton wouldn't spend more than three weeks on the shelf, and given the southpaw's progress thus far, he appears to be on track for that timetable, barring setbacks.

