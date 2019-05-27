Yankees' James Paxton: Cleared to return
Paxton (knee) was cleared to return from the injured list Monday and is likely to do so prior to a start against the Padres on Wednesday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Paxton has been on the injured list with left knee inflammation since May 4. He's reportedly been pitching through some pain still in simulated games, but the problem had improved in recent days, and team doctors evidently feel he's ready to go. The lefty recorded a 3.11 ERA in seven starts prior to the injury.
