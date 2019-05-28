Paxton (knee) confirmed Tuesday that he would return from the injured list to start Wednesday against the Padres, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Paxton has missed over three weeks with left knee inflammation but received the green light to return after tossing a 60-pitch simulated game Friday without any significant complications. He owned a strong 3.11 ERA from his seven starts prior to landing on the injured list, but it's possible he'll need some time to knock off the rust after nearly a month-long absence.