Paxton (back) has been throwing in his home state of Wisconsin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Paxton had back surgery in early February and was initially expected to miss the beginning portion of the regular season. He has indicated that he could be ready to pitch in games as early as mid-May, which is supported by the fact that he has resumed throwing. With the regular season postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's well within reason to believe Paxton could occupy a spot in the rotation come Opening Day.