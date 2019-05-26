Yankees' James Paxton: Could rejoin rotation Wednesday
Manager Aaron Boone said that Paxton (knee) could be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Padres, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The Yankees were previously optimistic that Paxton would be ready to rejoin the rotation during the past week, but that never materialized after he continued to experience pain in his left knee during a bullpen session. Paxton was at least able to complete a simulated game Friday, with his performance in that outing apparently giving the Yankees some level of confidence that his return from the IL could be imminent. According to Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, Paxton was able to throw a side session and take part in long-toss and fielding drills at the Yankees' spring training facility in Tampa on Sunday, so he'll now report back to New York this week and meet with the team Monday to decide his next step.
More News
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Pitching through pain•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Could return to rotation next week•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Needs another bullpen session•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Sunday bullpen on tap•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Could return next week•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Feels good after side session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...