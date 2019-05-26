Manager Aaron Boone said that Paxton (knee) could be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Padres, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Yankees were previously optimistic that Paxton would be ready to rejoin the rotation during the past week, but that never materialized after he continued to experience pain in his left knee during a bullpen session. Paxton was at least able to complete a simulated game Friday, with his performance in that outing apparently giving the Yankees some level of confidence that his return from the IL could be imminent. According to Coley Harvey of ESPN.com, Paxton was able to throw a side session and take part in long-toss and fielding drills at the Yankees' spring training facility in Tampa on Sunday, so he'll now report back to New York this week and meet with the team Monday to decide his next step.