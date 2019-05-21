Yankees' James Paxton: Could return to rotation next week
Paxton (knee) will throw a three-inning/60-pitch simulated game Friday and if that goes well, he could rejoin the rotation next week, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
There was hope that he would be able to return this week, but he needed a couple extra bullpen sessions before he was essentially pain free. If he emerges from Friday's sim game feeling like he felt after Tuesday's bullpen session, he could return to the rotation May 29 against the Padres.
