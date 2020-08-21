Paxton was officially diagnosed with a flexor strain Friday and is expected to head to the injured list, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Previous reports indicated that Paxton wasn't expected to require Tommy John surgery, though a strained flexor does often lead to such a procedure. How severe this specific strain is and how long the lefty is supposed to be out remain to be seen. Jonathan Loaisiga could move into the rotation in Paxton's absence.