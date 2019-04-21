Yankees' James Paxton: Dominant in no-decision
Paxton gave up no earned runs on three hits over six innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Sunday, striking out 12 and walking one as the Yankees eventually prevailed 7-6 in 10 innings.
The left-hander was lights-out for a second straight start, and was very unlucky not to get rewarded with the win as his bullpen melted down and coughed up a 5-0 lead. Paxton is locked in at the moment, as he's now racked up 24 strikeouts against just two walks over his last 14 innings without allowing a run over that time. He's now sporting a 3.10 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and an excellent 43:8 K:BB through 29 innings.
More News
