Paxton gave up no earned runs on three hits over six innings in a no-decision against the Royals on Sunday, striking out 12 and walking one as the Yankees eventually prevailed 7-6 in 10 innings.

The left-hander was lights-out for a second straight start, and was very unlucky not to get rewarded with the win as his bullpen melted down and coughed up a 5-0 lead. Paxton is locked in at the moment, as he's now racked up 24 strikeouts against just two walks over his last 14 innings without allowing a run over that time. He's now sporting a 3.10 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and an excellent 43:8 K:BB through 29 innings.