Paxton (1-1) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out nine across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Orioles.

Despite earning the win, Paxton got off to a shaky start by allowing a leadoff home run to Jonathan Villar. The four earned runs were a bit disappointing, though he allowed only one extra-base hit besides the home run. Paxton also continued to miss plenty of bats, generating 20 swinging strikes. He has now racked up 14 strikeouts through 11 innings for the season.