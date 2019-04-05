Yankees' James Paxton: Earns first win
Paxton (1-1) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out nine across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Orioles.
Despite earning the win, Paxton got off to a shaky start by allowing a leadoff home run to Jonathan Villar. The four earned runs were a bit disappointing, though he allowed only one extra-base hit besides the home run. Paxton also continued to miss plenty of bats, generating 20 swinging strikes. He has now racked up 14 strikeouts through 11 innings for the season.
More News
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Takes loss in Yankees debut•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Sharp again versus Phillies•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Shuts down Phillies•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Spotty control in team debut•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Avoids drama on deadline day•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Shipped to Yankees•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...