Paxton (9-6) allowed four runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts across five innings but was credited with the win against the Indians on Saturday.

The outing ended a string of three straight quality starts for Paxton as he was not as sharp today. The left-hander allowed two runs before recording an out on a two-run single by Carlos Santana and was nicked for two more runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Santana and Yasiel Puig. Paxton has a 4.53 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 141 strikeouts in 113.1 innings this season and will next take the mound in a tough test Friday against the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium.