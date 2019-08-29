Paxton (11-6) allowed two runs on one hit with five walks and four strikeouts across five innings while recording a victory against the Mariners on Wednesday.

The free passes prevented Paxton from going deeper in the contest than five innings, and it led to one run scoring, but Paxton mostly worked around the walks to win his sixth straight outing. During the winning streak, Paxton owns a 3.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 35.1 innings. Overall, he has recorded a 4.39 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 125 innings this season. Paxton will make his next start Tuesday at home against the Rangers.