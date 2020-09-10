Paxton (forearm) was sore following his throwing session Wednesday and will be shut down several days as a result, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Paxton still hasn't thrown off a mound as he continues to work his way back from a flexor injury that he sustained in late August. With just over two weeks remaining in the regular season, time is running out for Paxton to return to game action following his setback. Even if he is able to return during the regular season, he likely won't be able to pitch many innings, which significantly limits his fantasy value.