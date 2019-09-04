Paxton (12-6) recorded 12 strikeouts and allowed only one hit and one walk over seven shutout innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rangers.

Paxton reached 12 strikeouts for the third time this season as he never allowed a runner to reach second base Tuesday. The 30-year-old has won seven consecutive decisions and has a 2.98 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 41:15 K:BB over 42.1 innings in that stretch. Paxton will look to continue the win streak Monday at Boston.