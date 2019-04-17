Yankees' James Paxton: Fans 12 over eight scoreless
Paxton (2-2) earned the win against the Red Sox on Tuesday by recording 12 strikeouts across eight shutout innings. He allowed only two hits and one walk.
Paxton had by far his best start of the season as he kept the Red Sox off balance all evening. Xander Bogaerts missed a home run by mere inches during the fourth inning to put runners on second and third with nobody out, but the veteran left-hander escaped from the jam completely unscathed. Paxton will carry a 3.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB into Sunday's start against the Royals.
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
