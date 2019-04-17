Paxton (2-2) earned the win against the Red Sox on Tuesday by recording 12 strikeouts across eight shutout innings. He allowed only two hits and one walk.

Paxton had by far his best start of the season as he kept the Red Sox off balance all evening. Xander Bogaerts missed a home run by mere inches during the fourth inning to put runners on second and third with nobody out, but the veteran left-hander escaped from the jam completely unscathed. Paxton will carry a 3.91 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB into Sunday's start against the Royals.