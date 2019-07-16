Yankees' James Paxton: Fans seven in no-decision
Paxton didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Rays, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings while striking out seven.
The southpaw had little trouble with most of the Tampa lineup en route to his third straight quality start and sixth of the year, but Travis d'Arnaud touched him up for two solo shots -- a prelude to the catcher's game-winning blast off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning. Paxton will carry a 3.94 ERA and 102:32 K:BB through 82.1 innings into his next outing Saturday, at home against the Rockies.
