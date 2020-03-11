Yankees' James Paxton: Feels good after throwing session
Paxton (back) resumed playing catch Wednesday, making approximately 25 throws from 60 feet, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.
After reporting no back pain following the session, Paxton will presumably increase his long-toss distance gradually over the next week or some before potentially getting back on a mound. Paxton indicated that if he avoids any setbacks while building up to a starter's workload, he believes he'll be ready to return from the injured list as soon as mid-May in a best-case scenario. Paxton's absence to begin the campaign as well as the season-ending injury to Luis Severino (elbow) has already cleared a spot in the Opening Day rotation for Jordan Montgomery, leaving a slew of other pitchers to compete for the final starting job over the final two weeks of spring training.
