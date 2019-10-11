Paxton will start Game 2 of the ALCS against the Astros on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paxton didn't appear to be at his best in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Twins, surrendering three runs while fanning eight over 4.2 innings, but the Yankees would emerge with the victory. He'll follow Masahiro Tanaka in the rotation for the ALCS.