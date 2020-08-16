Paxton (1-1) earned the win against Boston on Saturday, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two.

Paxton was far from dominant as he needed 83 pitches to make it through five frames and yielded three runs. However, he kept New York in the game after falling behind 3-2 in the third inning and walked away with his first victory of the season. The left-hander has allowed exactly three earned runs in each of his four starts this season, though he lasted a combined four innings in his first two outings as opposed to the 11.1 combined frames he has pitched in his last two starts. Paxton will next face Tampa Bay at home Thursday.