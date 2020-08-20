Paxton will undergo an MRI after experiencing discomfort in his forearm/elbow, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

This is a worrisome development for Paxton, who reportedly didn't feel right during his outing against the Rays on Thursday, during which he allowed three runs on one hit and four walks while striking out eight batters across five innings. While the severity of the issue is not yet known, it's worth noting that forearm injuries can often be the precursor to a significant absence. Look for Paxton's status to be updated once his test results are known.