Paxton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a grade 1 strain of his left forearm flexor Friday.

Paxton has been quite poor all season, posting a 6.64 ERA through five starts. It's unclear whether the injury accounts for all of his struggles, as he didn't complain of discomfort until his most recent outing against the Rays on Thursday. The Yankees are currently scheduled to play just five games in the next 10 days, as their series this weekend against the Mets was cancelled due to coronavirus cases popping up for the Mets, so they may not need to replace Paxton in the rotation any time soon.