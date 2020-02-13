Paxton (back) said Thursday that he expects to resume throwing in 3-to-5 weeks and is hopeful to return from the injured list by May, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

While detailing the procedure he required last week to remove a peridiscal cyst from his back, Paxton revealed that he first experienced pain in his left leg in November before receiving an injection to relieve the discomfort, per James Wagner of The New York Times. After the injection failed to complete eradicate his pain, Paxton underwent more specialized testing in January, when it was determined that he was had a cyst that would need to be removed. Following Paxton's surgery last week, doctors told him that he should be ready to resume throwing by the end of spring training, though he'll almost certainly open the season on the IL since he won't have sufficient time to build up to a starter's workload. In a best-case scenario, Paxton would only miss a handful of starts before slotting back into the New York rotation at some point in the second half of April, though fantasy managers should probably plan on his absence extending into May, if not June.