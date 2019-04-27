Yankees' James Paxton: Improves to 3-2
Paxton (3-2) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.2 innings in a win over the Giants on Friday night.
This qualifies as making your layup in San Francisco, although fantasy owners were likely expecting more after back-to-back 12-strikeout performances in Paxton's previous two starts. He is pitching like a legitimate ace right now with a 32:4 K:BB in his last 19.2 innings. Paxton gets the Twins at home next weekend.
