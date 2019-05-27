Yankees' James Paxton: Knee feeling better
Paxton's knee felt better following a bullpen session Sunday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Paxton didn't say that his pain was completely gone, but he did say that the knee felt better than it had since he landed on the injured list in early May. He'll meet with a doctor Monday in hopes of getting cleared to return to the rotation Wednesday.
More News
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Could rejoin rotation Wednesday•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Pitching through pain•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Could return to rotation next week•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Needs another bullpen session•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Sunday bullpen on tap•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Could return next week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...