Paxton (knee) is expected to be limited to around 60-to-75 pitches when he returns from the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Padres, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Though they were pleased enough with how Paxton looked in a simulated game Friday and bullpen session Sunday to sign off on his return to the rotation, the Yankees plan to ease the lefty back into the mix after a three-plus-week absence. Since he topped out at 60 pitches in the simulated game and didn't go on a minor-league rehab assignment, Paxton won't be ready to handle his usual workload in his first start back. Assuming he escapes Wednesday's outing without any setbacks, Paxton shouldn't face any significant restrictions in his subsequent start.