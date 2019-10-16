Yankees' James Paxton: Lined up for Game 5
Paxton is expected to start Game 5 of the ALCS against the Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paxton will get the nod unless he's needed in Game 4, which is unlikely to happen unless the game goes into extra innings. The lefty has allowed four runs in seven innings this postseason while posting an 11:3 K:BB.
