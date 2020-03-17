Yankees' James Paxton: May be healthy by Opening Day
Paxton (back) could be ready to return to the mound by the beginning of the regular season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Paxton underwent a microscopic lumbar discectomy to remove a peridiscal cyst in early February and was expected to be out 3-4 months. The southpaw has been ramping up his activity of late, culminating in a throwing session last week. That bodes well for his return at the early end of the recovery timeline, which would enable him to return by early May. With MLB's announcement Monday that Opening Day will not take place for at least eight weeks, Paxton certainly has a chance to be part of the Yankees' rotation when the regular season begins.
