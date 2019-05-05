Yankees' James Paxton: May miss up to three weeks
General manager Brian Cashman said Sunday that Paxton (knee) will remain on the 10-day injured list for three weeks at a maximum, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.
Paxton required a cortisone shot Saturday and will be barred from activity for 5-to-7 days while he waits for the shot to alleviate the inflammation in his left knee. Assuming the injection has the desired effect, Paxton should resume a throwing program thereafter, which would set him up for a relatively brief stay on the IL. Cashman said Jonathan Loaisiga would be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Paxton's spot in the rotation, with Loaisiga's first turn expected to come Wednesday versus the Mariners at home.
More News
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Won't throw for several days•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: On IL with knee inflammation•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Not expecting long-term absence•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Lifted with knee soreness•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Improves to 3-2•
-
Yankees' James Paxton: Dominant in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...