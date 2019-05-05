General manager Brian Cashman said Sunday that Paxton (knee) will remain on the 10-day injured list for three weeks at a maximum, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Paxton required a cortisone shot Saturday and will be barred from activity for 5-to-7 days while he waits for the shot to alleviate the inflammation in his left knee. Assuming the injection has the desired effect, Paxton should resume a throwing program thereafter, which would set him up for a relatively brief stay on the IL. Cashman said Jonathan Loaisiga would be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Paxton's spot in the rotation, with Loaisiga's first turn expected to come Wednesday versus the Mariners at home.