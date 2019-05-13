Yankees' James Paxton: May not require rehab stint
Manager Aaron Boone said Paxton (knee) may not require a rehab appearance before rejoining the Yankees, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Paxton is currently on the IL with left knee inflammation, though he's been playing catch recently with no issues and is scheduled to resume mound work Tuesday. If the left-hander experiences no setbacks during his series of upcoming bullpen and side sessions, it sounds like he could be cleared to rejoin the big-league rotation without reporting to a minor-league affiliate for a tuneup start beforehand. General manager Brian Cashman stated earlier in the month that Paxton, who landed on the IL on May 4, isn't expected to stay on the shelf longer than three weeks, barring setbacks.
